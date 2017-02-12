Honey Hut announces 2017 reopening date for 1 location - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Honey Hut announces 2017 reopening date for 1 location

Honey Hut in Brecksville will reopen March 1. (Source: Honey Hut Twitter @Honey_Hut) Honey Hut in Brecksville will reopen March 1. (Source: Honey Hut Twitter @Honey_Hut)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Honey Hut Brecksville location announced it will be reopening for the 2017 season on March 1.

That Wednesday the store at 7304 Chippewa Rd. will be open from noon to 9 p.m., according to a Facebook event

Honey Hut was founded in 1974 and has locations in Cleveland, Solon, Parma, Brunswick and Brecksville. 

The shops usually close for the season in December. 

