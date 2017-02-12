Honey Hut announces 2017 reopening date for 1 location

Honey Hut in Brecksville will reopen March 1. (Source: Honey Hut Twitter @Honey_Hut)

The Honey Hut Brecksville location announced it will be reopening for the 2017 season on March 1.

That Wednesday the store at 7304 Chippewa Rd. will be open from noon to 9 p.m., according to a Facebook event.

Honey Hut was founded in 1974 and has locations in Cleveland, Solon, Parma, Brunswick and Brecksville.

The shops usually close for the season in December.

Only about a month! First store to reopen is Brecksville on March 1! https://t.co/kB6aSS3qO6 — Honey Hut Ice Cream (@Honey_Hut) January 24, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.