WANTED: Convicted rapist runs out of courtroom before sentencing

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead them to fugitive Devante Gibbs.

Gibbs is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for trial.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Gibbs was on trial for rape, kidnapping, child endangering, and felonious assault. Prior to the jury returning the guilty verdict Gibbs fled and has not been seen since. Gibbs was on trial for the rape, kidnapping and felonious assault of a two-year-old.

Gibbs, 24, is 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and typically wears his hair shaved. Gibbs’ last known address was in Lorain.

If you have any information in reference to Devante Gibbs, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

