LeBron's latest commercial airs during the Grammys (VIDEO, watch here first)

LeBron James newest commercial airs Sunday night during the Grammys.

The Nike ad was shot right here in Cleveland on Jan. 26.

Sunday morning James tweeted the commercial along with the words Equality #StriveForGreatness.

In addition to James, the ad features Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Durant, Victor Cruz and others.

Check it out.

Equality (Behind the scenes)

