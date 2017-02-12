High winds leave thousands in the dark in NE Ohio: Check for power outages

Thousands are still without power right now.

There were gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the Norton area.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, a tree fell on some wires, knocking out power to about 1,000 in the Norton area.

Police officers put flares at intersections where stop lights were out.

At about 8 p.m. crews were able to restore power to most of the homes.

Crews are working to restore power in the Norton area. High winds have knocked out power to a few thousand @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/nHlCDVYUMt — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) February 13, 2017

So far Portage County has the most outages with 2,475. Summit County has 1,824.

Check the FirstEnergy power outage map and this post for updates on any outages.

Use caution when traveling around the area.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.