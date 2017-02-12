High winds leave thousands in the dark in NE Ohio: Check for pow - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

High winds leave thousands in the dark in NE Ohio: Check for power outages

By Lacey Crisp, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Thousands are still without power right now.

There were gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the Norton area. 

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, a tree fell on some wires, knocking out power to about 1,000 in the Norton area.

Police officers put flares at intersections where stop lights were out.

At about 8 p.m. crews were able to restore power to most of the homes.

So far Portage County has the most outages with 2,475. Summit County has 1,824.

Check the FirstEnergy power outage map and this post for updates on any outages.

Use caution when traveling around the area.

