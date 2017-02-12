Coroner: 7-year-old boy dies from flu like symptoms

A seven year old East Liverpool boy has died from flu like symptoms, according to the Columbiana County Coroner.

The coroner said the boy died on Saturday, and an autopsy will be performed to find the exact cause of death.

The boy’s school, North Elementary, posted on Face book that the school will have a two hour delay, Monday, February 13.

"North Elementary will open its doors at 8 am, Monday morning, for anyone wishing to seek counseling. Grief counselors, along with our own school counselor, will be there to talk with anyone who may be worried about discussing the recent tragedy with your student. Or to help your student with any questions he/she may have. Our nurses will be available for anyone who may have questions pertaining to the recent flu symptoms or your child's current illness,” read the post.

The CDC reports it’s rare for children to die from the flu, but warns that children ages five and younger are the most vulnerable.

Symptoms include Fever, fatigue, sore throat, stuffy nose, vomiting and diarrhea, and aching head, body or muscles.

Frank Esper is an Infectious Disease Doctor at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital who said that advises people to vaccinate to stay healthy.

“We’ve now seen widespread influenza activity here in Ohio and it’s starting to become widespread across the United States, so were really at the peak so how high this peak will go we still don’t know,” said Dr. Esper.

He says a good thing about this year’s flu season is that the vaccine is closely matched with the common strains.

The CDC also advises parents to get their children ages 6 months and older get vaccinated every year. According to the agency, some children may need two doses of the vaccine, but parents should speak to their doctors on the child’s specific needs.

The flu season’s peak time is between December and March, but can last as late as May, so doctors suggest it’s never too late to get a vaccination.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.