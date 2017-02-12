OSP: Distracted driver causes double fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Elyria Post is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

A red 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on State Route 58 around 1:30 p.m. in Wellington Township, Lorain County and a beige 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound at the same time. The Ford went left of center striking the Dodge head on.

Both drivers were pronounced on the scene.

The victims have been identified as Mark D. Horton, 64, of Broadway Avenue in Sheffield Township and Cody M. Wallace, 21, of Clark Road in New London.

Horton, who was driving the Caravan, was wearing a seat belt while Wallace was not.

Drug and phone use by Mr. Wallace are suspected as factors in the crash, according to police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.