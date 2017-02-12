Salvation Army opens new community center in East Cleveland

The Salvation Army opened its first community center in East Cleveland Sunday.

A parade and dedication service marked the event.

The East Cleveland Corps Community Center replaces the old Salvation Army facility in the Hough neighborhood.

It offers a food pantry, hot meal program, worship services and a senior program.

The new center is located at 1507 Doan Avenue. It is part of a $35 million capital campaign to realign and enhance services throughout Greater Cleveland.

In addition to the East Cleveland project, The Salvation Army opened the Zelma George Emergency Family Shelter in November. A new Corps community center in the Collinwood neighborhood will celebrate its opening in March, and the West Park Corp Community Center is scheduled to open in June.

