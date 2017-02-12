Avon East Elementary closed Monday due to a gas leak

It will be a long weekend for students and staff at Avon East Elementary School.

The district has cancelled classes Monday due to a gas leak.

Crews will be on scene in the morning to assess the situation.

Once repairs are completed, officials are hoping for classes to resume Tuesday.

All other schools buildings in the district are open.

