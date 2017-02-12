Cleveland receives $75,000 grant to help save more animal lives

The Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control has received a $75,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to hire three part time Canine Enrichment Specialists. Duties of the position include rotating dogs through daily play group, completing behavioral assessments, walking dogs, and more.

"I am pleased that the Petco Foundation has recognized the great work of the Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control in not only saving the lives of animals but placing these animals in good homes," said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. "The Petco Foundation's financial support is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Animal Care and Control program."

"Since Dogs Playing for Life trained us to run play groups in May 2016, we've seen a huge reduction in kennel stress and negative behaviors. We've been able to make better matches for adoptive families, which is the goal of our CITY DOGS program," said Ed Jamison, Chief Animal Control Officer. "This generous grant will allow us to hire individuals whose sole focus will be running these play groups. They will also help with other needed enrichment for the dogs and work in conjunction with our very dedicated volunteers. The quality of life for the animals in our care has increased tremendously since we implemented Dogs Playing for Life programming."

Dogs Playing for Life, a nationally acclaimed nonprofit organization, was founded in 2013 by renowned dog trainer Aimee Sadler. Dogs Playing for Life programming uses play groups to help socialize, evaluate, and change the lives of shelter dogs by hosting mentees at their partner shelters and by traveling around the world teaching shelters how to implement play groups.

The positions are expected to be posted for applicants next month.

