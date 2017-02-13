Today's Headlines: Grammy reaction plus an App created by local high school students

1. Adele pays tribute to Beyoncé although she received the award for album of the year.

2. Westlake students win app design contest, they need votes to move to next phase. The app ALERT U was created to combat disasters; users are able to pinpoint the location of an active shooter, fire, and then share this location with others.

3. HOLD ON! It's windy outside and we are tracking the forecast for the week.

