Cleveland Police looking for missing elderly man - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police looking for missing elderly man

(Source: Cleveland Police) (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police are asking for your help locating an elderly man with dementia.

Maurice Pandy, 75, was last seen Sunday around 3 p.m. in the 11000 block of Parkview Avenue on the city's East Side. Please call police if you have any information at 216-621-1234 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly