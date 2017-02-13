Bay Village teen battling cancer attends Grammy awards

Jane Finley, 14, of Bay Village had her wish come true. Jane is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation granted her wish to attend the Grammy's Sunday night.

Jane arrived in Los Angeles on Feb, 8, along with three other young women whose wish it was to attend music's biggest night.

Jane posed for pictures with James Corden, Adele, Chance the Rapper, among other celebs.

