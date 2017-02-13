Retired Elyria firefighter killed in car crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Elyria Post is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

A red 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on State Route 58 around 1:30 p.m. in Wellington Township, Lorain County and a beige 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound at the same time. The Ford went left of center striking the Dodge head on.

Troopers say Mark Horton, 64, was driving the red caravan when he was hit by Cody Wallace, 21.

Horton was a retired Elyria firefighter.

Drugs and phone use by Wallace are suspected as factors in the crash, according to police.

