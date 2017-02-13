Warrant issued for Cleveland woman convicted of killing 8-week-old puppy

A Cleveland woman convicted of animal cruelty after she slammed an eight-week-old puppy to the ground is wanted by police.

Police said Deanna Caraballo, 19, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals on Jan. 11. but did not show up for Monday's sentencing hearing. A judge has issued a warrant for Caraballo's arrest.

The charge, is a felony based on the recently enacted "Goddard's Law." The law, also known as House Bill 60, was signed into law June 2016 by Governor John Kasich.

The new law now makes causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a fifth degree felony. Depriving a pet of food, water or shelter or inflicting long-term pain is also a violation of this law.

Caraballo told officers she didn't mean to kill the puppy. The impact broke its neck.

