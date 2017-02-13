Akron Zoo is free Presidents' Day

The Akron Zoo will have free admission on Presidents' Day Feb. 20. The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum well be on hand and kids can make a presidential craft with them indoors at Komodo Kingdom, while supplies last.

The event is free to all visitors and parking is $3.

The Akron Zoo is 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information visit the Akron Zoo or call (330) 375-2550.

