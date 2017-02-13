Cleveland Teachers Union, CMSD reach tentative agreement

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has reached a Tentative Agreement with the Cleveland Teachers Union on a Collective Bargaining Agreement that, for the second time this school year, will be sent to the members of the Union and the school board for ratification.

An earlier agreement reached on August 30, 2016, was rejected by union members in September, requiring a return to the table in to resume bargaining for a contract both sides could accept.

CMSD and CTU have maintained throughout the negotiations process that they were both committed to settling on a contract that is fair to educators and good for kids. CEO Eric Gordon remained optimistic throughout negotiations that began in November, 2015, that their thoughtful efforts would lead to a fair agreement without eroding reforms vital to continuing the District's progress under The Cleveland Plan.

"We are pleased to return to the Board with a contract that both sides of the bargaining table see as fair," said Gordon. "I know all of us are anxious to move beyond the bargaining table and at last ratify a contract that has, at its heart, what's best for kids and the dedicated educators that serve them."



The Cleveland Teachers Union had issued notice of its intent to go on strike last September, before the first Tentative Agreement averted a strike to give members a chance to review the language and to give CTU time to return to the table to continue negotiations.

If the members of the CTU and school board both ratify this contract, the new deal will go into effect immediately. Details are being shared with CTU members and the School Board before releasing the agreement to the public.

