Officers rescue deer in Sheffield Lake

A large buck recently managed to get its horns tangled up in a soccer net in Sheffield Lake, unable to free itself. Despite the deer's large rack, officers went up to the animal to free it.

“I saw the antlers really close and it was a little scary. I counted eight points on the horns,” said Lorain Police Officer Richard Broz.

He got a little closer to large buck than he was expecting.

“At least once, if I was not wearing body armor, I would have been impaled by the horns,” Broz said.

He volunteered to grab the buck's antlers as two other officers and the school custodian worked to free the animal.

“I can remember watching 'Wild Kingdom' with my dad when I was a child. They always turned the deer's head sideways, which I guess put it off balance, which made it easier to control,” Broz said.

His plan was working until they were about to cut the last rope -- the deer decided to take charge.

“I pushed the deer and I guess the deer wanted to prove that he was the boss, so he charged at me, hit me in the chest with his head, knocked me on my tail. Then he turned and ran,” Broz said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the deer was able to run free.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.