Elderly concerned about health care changes pen letters to lawma - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Elderly concerned about health care changes pen letters to lawmakers

By Alyson Bruner, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Residents at Menorah Park are joining together to get their voices heard.

Those at the senior living center are concerned about their health care, and are writing letters to congressmen and senators across the U.S. The letters ask them to help, stating the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion will have disastrous consequences to the elderly clients.

Elaine Miller, who lives at Menorah, started the movement by writing a letter to lawmakers.

"After I wrote a letter around 300 other neighbors here at Menorah also wrote letters," said Miller.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly