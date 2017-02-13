Elderly concerned about health care changes pen letters to lawmakers

Residents at Menorah Park are joining together to get their voices heard.

Those at the senior living center are concerned about their health care, and are writing letters to congressmen and senators across the U.S. The letters ask them to help, stating the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid Expansion will have disastrous consequences to the elderly clients.

Elaine Miller, who lives at Menorah, started the movement by writing a letter to lawmakers.

"After I wrote a letter around 300 other neighbors here at Menorah also wrote letters," said Miller.

This letter is attracting hundreds of people @MenorahParkOhio to voice their opinion. Their message to lawmakers ahead on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ITfvLH8ZK4 — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 13, 2017

The people @MenorahParkOhio have a message for lawmakers. Why they tell me they are beyond scared for their #healthcare @Cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/rVd7fw4AQf — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 13, 2017

