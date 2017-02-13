$75,000 grant to save animal lives awarded to Cleveland

Cleveland now has the resources to save more animal lives in the city. The Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control was the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. They will use that money to hire three part time canine enrichment specialists. Those new employees will have duties like daily play group rotation, behavioral assessments, and dog walking.

"Since Dogs Playing for Life trained us to run play groups in May 2016, we've seen a huge reduction in kennel stress and negative behaviors. We've been able to make better matches for adoptive families, which is the goal of our city dogs program," said Ed Jamison, Chief Animal Control Officer.

The Petco grant will allow for employees whose sole purpose will be to run these programs.

"The quality of life for the animals in our care has increased tremendously since we implemented Dogs Playing for Life programming," said Jamison.

Dogs Playing for Life, a nationally acclaimed nonprofit organization, was founded in 2013 by renowned dog trainer Aimee Sadler. Dogs Playing for Life programming uses play groups to help socialize, evaluate, and change the lives of shelter dogs by hosting mentees at their partner shelters and by traveling around the world teaching shelters how to implement play groups.

"It’s totally changed my opinion of our ability to provide better quality of life for these dogs," added Jamison.

Since conducting these play groups, which started in May of last year (with volunteers) the average length of stay at the kennel has reduced from 49 to 39.

"To be able to knock ten days off, that's huge…and we think that's only going to continue to drop as we continue to do more play groups," Jamison said.

The program has also changed the way the city assesses dogs.

"Our dog Willow was here for 9 months, and labeled as 'no other dogs.' Once Dogs Playing for Life came in here, Willow was able to run around and play with other dogs and was ultimately adopted very quickly. Once we could take that label off her, and realized that our assessing methods weren't adequate," Jamison said.

Those who run the play groups say it provides great enrichment and stimulation, and makes for better adoption matches.

"It's better placement for them in the long run. And it's a level of enrichment we can't give them must taking them for a walk," said Dave Ager.

Interested in these positions? They are expected to be posted for applicants in March of this year.

The Petco Foundation has invested more than $157 million in lifesaving animal welfare work. So far, they've helped more than 4.9 million pets find their new loving families. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

