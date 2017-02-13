41 restaurants participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week March - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

41 restaurants participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week March 3-16

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Restaurant Week starts March 3 and ends March 16 and 41 restaurants throughout northeast Ohio are participating.

The restaurants are offering prix fixe menus: three courses for $33 (plus tax and tip.) Starting Feb. 15, the menus are available at clevelandrestaurantweek.com

  1. 811 Kitchen Bar Lounge, Cleveland
  2. Alley Cat, Cleveland
  3. Bac Asian, Cleveland
  4. Batuqui, Cleveland
  5. Blue Canyon Kitchen and Tavern, Twinsburg
  6. Bruno's Ristorante, Cleveland
  7. Burntwood Tavern, Solon location only
  8. Chinato, Cleveland
  9. Cowell & Hubbard, Cleveland
  10. Don's Lighthouse, Cleveland
  11. Don's Pomeroy House, Strongsville
  12. Edwins, Cleveland
  13. Fahrenheit, Cleveland
  14. fire food and drink, Cleveland
  15. The Flying Fig, Cleveland
  16. Gamekeeper's Tavern, Chagrin Falls
  17. Grove Hill, Chagrin Falls
  18. Hyde Park, Beachwood
  19. Hyde Park, Westlake
  20. Lago, Cleveland
  21. L'Albatros Brasserie, Cleveland
  22. Marotta's, Cleveland Heights
  23. Moxie, the Restaurant, Beachwood
  24. Nighttown, Cleveland Heights
  25. One Eleven Bistro, Medina
  26. Paladar Latin Kitchen, Woodmere
  27. Parallax, Cleveland
  28. Pier W, Lakewood
  29. Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland
  30. Red, the Steakhouse, Beachwood
  31. Red, the Steakhouse, Cleveland
  32. Rue 254, Avon
  33. Sarita, Lakewood
  34. SASA, Shaker Heights
  35. Sol, Willoughby
  36. Spice Kitchen, Cleveland
  37. Table 45, Cleveland
  38. Taki's Kitchen, Avon
  39. Thyme2, Medina
  40. Umami, Chagrin Falls
  41. The Woods, Rocky River

