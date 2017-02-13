Bye Bye Birdie! Chris Andersen traded to Charlotte

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded center Chris Andersen and cash considerations to Charlotte for a protected second round pick, General Manager David Griffin announced Monday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Andersen, who signed as a free agent on July 21, appeared in 12 games this season with averages of 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

