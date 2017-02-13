Man accused of murdering siblings changes plea to guilty

The man accused in a northeast Ohio double homicide case changed his plea Monday from not guilty to guilty.

Dean Simms is charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Simms' brother and sister, Cindy Gesaman and Randy Szychowicz, were found dead in a home on Babcock Road in Feb. 2016. They had been shot to death with a shotgun. All three were living together at the time of the murders.

Judge Christopher Collier spelled out possible sentences in a Medina County courtroom Monday.

"So, life imprisonment without parole, or life imprisonment with parole after 20, or 25, or 30 years are the four possible sentences that can be ordered in this case," Collier said.

Victim impact statements may impact the final sentence.

Four lesser charges were dismissed because Simms worked out a deal that keeps him from going to trial, sparing the family and the community the gory details of the double homicide.

"He determined that it was in his own best interest to enter a plea to, a plea of guilty to the top counts, plus the gun specs," said Medina County prosecutor Forrest Thompson.

Simms remains jailed in the Medina County Jail. Sentencing has been set for April 3.

