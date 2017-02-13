2 Cleveland banks robbed within minutes Monday; 14 robberies since Jan.

Two Cleveland banks were robbed within minutes of one another on Monday, police said.

The first happened around around 11 a.m. at the Citizens Bank at 4300 Clark Avenue. The suspect walked up to the teller and presented a note indicating a bank robbery and that he had a gun, though no gun was seen. The teller gave the suspect and unknown amount of cash and the suspect fled.

About 15 minutes later, the PNC bank at 1939 W. 25th was robbed as well.

Also Monday, the US Bank on Mayfield Road in Lydnhurst and the Third Federal Cedar Center in University Heights were also robbed.

That brings the total to 14 unsolved bank robberies in the Cleveland area since January.

Police say there was also an attempted robbery at the US Bank on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights. That suspect remains on the run too.

No one was injured in either of the robberies Monday and all remain under investigation.

If you have any information call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or the respective police department.

