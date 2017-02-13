Man robbed of computer during Akron Craigslist transaction gone wrong

A 37-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday in Akron after making arrangements to sell a computer on Craigslist, police said.

The man agreed to meet a potential buyer at a business on the 600 block of East Market Street. Police said the seller got into a car with two other people, the driver pulled a gun and said, "Get out," the seller got out, and the two other men fled the scene with the computer.

That's when the seller called police.

The offenders are two black males. The first is 20 to 39 years of age and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black shirt with black and white camouflage pants. The second is also 20 to 39 years of age.

Police say they were driving a small, gray SUV-style vehicle.

Those with information on this case should call Akron police.

