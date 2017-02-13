Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Alianna DeFreeze's accused killer Christopher Whitaker

The man accused of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze of Cleveland was indicted Monday on several new charges, including offenses against a human corpse.

Prosecutors also announced they plan to seek death penalty against 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker.

Whitaker was indicted Monday by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, rape, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Whitaker was already charged with aggravated murder in connection with DeFreeze's death.

He's being held on a $3 million bond.

According to a criminal complaint on Jan. 26 while in the area of East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road, Whitaker purposely and with prior calculation cause the death of DeFreeze.



The South Euclid man, also a convicted sex offender, was arrested Feb. 2 at 6800 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights by Cleveland Police and U.S. Marshals.

Whitaker was identified as the suspect in this case through evidence discovered by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Northeast Ohio Regional Forensic Laboratory.

DeFreeze was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 6:30 a.m. boarding a RTA bus to go to school. DeFreeze's mother contacted police after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day around 4:15 pm.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, officers were conducting sweeps near East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road in an effort to locate DeFreeze and found her body in an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Ave. Officers documented more than 80 interviews along with multiple street encounters and knock and talks. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation augmented and supported this effort with additional canvasses and interviews.

Alianna was laid to rest Saturday, Feb. 11. Hundreds of community members attended her funeral services at the Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland Heights on Saturday.

Whitaker will be back in court later this week.

RELATED:

83 sex offenders live within mile of home missing 14-year-old was found

Retracing the route Alianna DeFreeze took before her murder

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.