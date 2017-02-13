Residents urge city to reopen Public Square to bus traffic

The city of Cleveland has eight days to open Public Square to buses, otherwise the RTA faces a $12 million fine from the federal government.

Monday night, nearly two dozen citizens rallied outside of city hall wanting answers, pushing for the mayor to open the square to bus traffic. They say it directly affects riders who have to walk longer distances to get to the bus stop.

“So we have to change our priorities on how the city of Cleveland treats the citizens in the city of Cleveland. That is so important. Because what is happening now is not right,” said one woman.

“If you're going to change the largest hub in the system, you gotta talk to your riders,” a man said.

And they weren't the only ones putting pressure on the mayor. Council member Zack Reed stood by the group.

“We got eight days. Someone gonna blink and I don't think it's gonna be the federal government,” Reed said.

The discussion spilled into City Council chambers, where some people held up #TransitBelongs signs. Council members Reed and Jeff Johnson brought up the looming deadline.

“We will stand up to the mayor and get Public Square open,” Reed said.

“RTA riders are being missed in this discussion. The majority are poor folks trying to work,” Johnson said.

A study released last week suggested re-opening Superior to bus traffic. It says it will not affect safety and it will save about $800,000 a year by eliminating the bus loop around the square.

Mayor Frank Jackson has said that he thinks Public Square should remain closed due to security and terrorism concerns.

“I can understand and appreciate their concerns, but if they knew all the facts maybe they would have a different opinion, that we are working through this and if we can work through this in eight days, then it will be okay,” Jackson said.

Cleveland 19 asked the Mayor if it was a mistake to close Public Square to begin with, since the federal government says that was a breach of contract due to the grant money used for the project.

“No, I didn’t shut it down,” Jackson said. “What we did is have a discussion with RTA. Remember, it was RTA that said they agreed it should be closed until we completed the process.”

The deadline to make a decision is February 21.

.@zachreed12 addresses city council on bus issue: "Let's get Public Square open." pic.twitter.com/WiJefDuFtK — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) February 14, 2017

Group of 20 gathers outside #Cleveland City Hall asking mayor to open Public Square to buses. pic.twitter.com/T6Gm5tsRGD — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) February 13, 2017

