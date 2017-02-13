Tower audio sheds new light on plane disappearance: 'I don't see anything out there'

On Monday, the city of Cleveland released surveillance video capturing the final moments before a Cessna Citation 525 disappeared over Lake Erie in December.

On Tuesday, radio tower audio was released as well.

The plane disappeared over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

There were six passengers on the plane that were all presumed dead after Commissioner Khalid Bahhur announced last month that Jan. 17 would be the last day for the search and recovery effort. Crews did recover parts of the plane, the cockpit voice recorder and human remains from some of the bodies.

The newly released audio reveals a give-and-take involving the Burke Lakefront Airport tower.

"I don't see him, I haven't talked to him at all," one man says.

"I don't see anything out there," says another.

John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming and neighbors Brian and Megan Casey were on board. They were at a Cleveland Cavaliers game and were headed back to Columbus when the plane disappeared off of radar. The U.S. Coast Guard and city officials said they notified family members first about their decision to end the search in January.

