1 arrest made after Cleveland State campus 'incidents'

Cleveland State University officials say there have been three unrelated incidents that have occurred on the edge of campus in the past two weeks.

Two of these incidents involved CSU students, they said, adding no serious injuries were reported.

A statement released by the university reads, in part:

The students were also provided information on the numerous support services available to them including counseling services, peer support and academic accommodations. The CSU Police Department has also continued to follow up with the students to provide additional assistance and answer any questions.

Several possible suspects have been identified and one arrest has been made. The CSU Police Department is increasing patrols and collaborating with additional law enforcement agencies to enhance operations. CSU is also undertaking a campus wide safety campaign, #BeSafeCLEState, to provide the community with helpful tips and resources available to enhance safety for all individuals on campus.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.