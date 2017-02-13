Thieves steal $4,500 Boy Scout trailer with pinewood derby track inside

The pinewood derby is a tradition for Cub Scouts, but Sullivan Boy Scout Troop 556 is scrambling to figure out what they're going to do after someone stole its brand new trailer with an aluminum pinewood derby track inside.

"I just feel bad for them. I really, really do," said Troop 556 Scout Master Mike Jackson.

Jackson said the kids worked hard selling popcorn to raise money to buy the $2,000 track. The scouts also proved themselves, by getting an Ashland Community Foundation grant, which helped the troop buy a $4,500 trailer this past summer.

"That's no small chunk of change for scouting groups. It's very difficult to come up with that kind of money, it just is, and sometimes it's just impossible," Jackson said.

Montville police said the trailer has a license plate that reads: SWG2016. The trailer was sitting in the Letter Perfect Group parking lot on Chippewa Road in Medina waiting to get branded when someone stole it overnight Friday.

"We had it locked up, but, unfortunately, in the middle of the night someone came in, probably with a hitch, and decided it was theirs," Jackson said.

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Someone stole this trailer (plate SWG2016) + pinewood derby track from Sullivan Boy Scout Troop 556. Info?Call 330-725-8314 pic.twitter.com/kFvxVMvjNG — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 14, 2017

The thieves stole from kids who are taught to be respectful, trustworthy, and honest in the scouts.

"Needless to say, they're a little disappointed," Jackson said.

As the scouts keep an eye out for their trailer, the troop continues to plan April's pinewood derby districts, which they're hosting in Sullivan. It's an annual event the boys don't plan to miss.

"They weren't stealing from me, they're stealing from the kids," Jackson said.

Jackson said the trailer is insured. Aside from the license plate number, the trailer is tough to distinguish. It is a white cargo trailer with three ladder racks. If anyone has any information, call the Montville Police Department at 330-725-8314.

An anonymous donor is offering $1,000 for information leading to the return of the trailer.

