Pilot of 48 years, on Cessna disappearance: Not likely weather-related

Recently released video shows a Cessna 525 with the tail number N614sb taxiing before taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in December. The twin-engine plane was piloted by John Fleming, and had Fleming's wife, their two sons, his neighbor, and his neighbor's daughter on board.

The plane disappeared over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff.

Larry Rohl, owner of T and G Flying Club, said it wasn't snowing the night of the crash, so deicing would not seem to have been a problem.

"The runway is a mile long and (he) is seeing at least half a mile, and it's pretty clear," Rohl said, after looking at the video. "You can see there are clouds, (which) are pretty low."

Rohl, a pilot for 48 years, says visibility shouldn't have impacted the flight.

There were five clips released Monday by the city of Cleveland.

The west camera three shows the plane take off. It goes by quickly.

West camera four shows an airborne plane take a required right hand turn and elevate to more than 3,000 feet. That's where Rohl believes the problem started.

The runways at Cleveland Hopkins and Burke Lakefront both line up. Hopkins' airspace over Burke is at 3000 feet. Burke stops at 2000.

Rohl believes Fleming may have gone into Hopkins' airspace, and the tower may have told him he violated that airspace. He thinks it's possible Fleming over-corrected and descended too rapidly, right into Lake Erie.

Rohl believes if that is how the crash played out, the plane would have shattered to pieces, killing everyone on board.

Rohl does not believe weather caused the crash.

"It was a relatively decent evening," he said.

