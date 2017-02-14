Today's Headlines: Bank robberies on the rise and new video of a plane crash

1. We are investigating more than a dozen bank robberies in the first 43 days of this year. There were five bank heists in just the last 24 hours

2. We have new video to show you this morning. It reveals the final moments before a plane crashed into the freezing waters of Lake Erie late last year, all six people on board were killed.

3. Happy Valentine's Day! This bride and groom showed the Indians love on their big day!

