Police looking for man involved in east side rape

Police say the rape occurred on Cleveland's east side. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Police release surveillance photos of a man wanted as an accomplice in a rape. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Police need your help identifying a man in connection with a rape.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say is wanted as an accomplice in a rape case. The rape occurred in the area of East 50th & Superior Avenue on Feb. 4.

The victim described the man as Hispanic, medium height and heavy set.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo, please contact Detective Strickler with the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes unit at 216-623-5633.

