Sandusky police seize two kilos of cocaine in drug bust

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Sandusky police recently seized two kilos of cocaine and four pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The department says the bust is a result of a months-long investigation.

This is their agency's largest single seizure ever.

