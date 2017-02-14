Man sentenced for driving drunk, hitting student

The man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student was sentenced Tuesday.

David Powlowski pleaded guilty to felonious assault and DUI in early January. Judge Steven Gall sentenced Powlowski to 90 days in jail, two years probation, a $500 fine, $1900 restitution to the victim's family and also suspended his license for three years.

Powlowski was at the high school to pick up his nieces. The victim, Morgan Smith, spent several days in the hospital after the April 14 incident in the high school parking lot.

In court, Powlowski apologized to Smith's family and said he only had one beer and that it was a medical condition that caused the BAC to spike.

Smith's dad read a statement in court. She was not there for the sentencing, because she is a student at Kent State and was in class.

"It happened so quickly," the statement read. "I went from being on the phone to being on the ground with a car next to me and I was bleeding."

This is the first time Powloski has been charged with DUI.

"I apologize," Powlowski said. "That's why I'm giving up my license."

Judge Steven Gall didn't give Powlowski any choice. If Powlowski violates his post sentencing sanctions/probation, he will have to spend 36 months behind bars.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.