25-year-old shot and killed in Akron

A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Akron on Monday evening.

Police say the victim, Lamar Brown of Greenwood Avenue, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso around 11:10 p.m. lying on the sidewalk between apartments on Rhoda Court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

