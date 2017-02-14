Authorities continue to investigate fatal Medina apartment building fire

Authorities are still investigating the cause of a fire at a Medina apartment building that killed an 18-year-old.

The fire started following an explosion at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Jacob Drake, who has cerebral palsy, was killed in the fire. His parents, Sheila and Robert, were badly burned trying to save him. They are still in critical condition at MetroHealth Hospital.

Five other residents received minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal says that the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, adding that they cannot eliminate the natural gas explosion that happened on the interior of the structure as the cause.

People can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. There is also a GoFundMe account set up to donate directly to the Drake family.

