Love is in the air: 24 Akron couples continue Valentine's Day tradition

Four judges in Akron are feeling the Valentine’s Day spirit as they married 24 couples Tuesday.

The Summit County love birds flocked together to tie the knot at the Municipal Courthouse on South High Street.

Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams, Judge Kathryn Michael, Judge Jerry Larson and Judge Jon Oldham presided over the wedding ceremonies with the first beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the final appointment at 3 p.m. The ceremony was $25 for those in the court’s jurisdiction and $40 for anyone who lives outside jurisdiction.

The judges say they look forward to this day every year.

"This is something we love to do. We love to decorate every holiday. I think the judges enjoy it probably as much as the participants," said Presiding Administrative Judge Annalisa Stubbs Williams.

"She's very beautiful, smart and tall" said new groom Jarvis Seawood.

"I'm so happy. It was the best day of my life," added Jarvis' wife Rhonelle.

Newlyweds Jarvis and Rhonelle Seawood have a brand new baby girl named Madison, and they brought her along to witness their vows. They said getting married on Valentine's Day was a spur of the moment decision.

"We've been together for three years. It wasn't planned, but we knew we were ready," added the couple.

"One thing we do know is at least when you get married on the holiday, especially Valentine's Day you won't forget your anniversary," added Judge Williams. "It's a romantic holiday, a day of love and traditionally people like to celebrate Valentine's Day doing something special and what's more special than marrying the love of your life."

This year, the Akron Municipal Court provided each couple with a digital photo of the bride and groom which will be sent to their email as a keepsake of their special day.

Last year, the Akron Municipal Court performed over 400 weddings.

