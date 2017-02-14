High school students celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

High school students celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Several students in Lake County are celebrating this Valentine's Day in a special way.

The annual Valentine's Day dance at Riverside High School is hosted by the school's Autism Unit. It was open to special needs students from all over northeast Ohio.

Last year, more than 150 students attended the event.

