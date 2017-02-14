Couple ties the knot in custom Indians jerseys

One couple is taking the term rally together to a whole new level.
Nikki and Jake Roden both love the Cleveland Indians and decided they wanted the team to be a part of their wedding. They opted to wear Indians jerseys as their wedding attire during the small ceremony.
Nikki is from Cincinnati and Jake is from the Cleveland area. The couple met during their freshman year at Kent State University. Jake is a big baseball fans, with over 20,000 baseball cards in his collection.
The couple, who now lives in South Carolina, where Jake works as a teacher, tied the knot on Feb. 10, posting their first photo as bride and groom to Twitter. The Indians Twitter account shared their post, and so have many others, sending their well wishes to the couple.
Congrats! https://t.co/AY9DhMCLgx— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 10, 2017
