Valentine's Day statistics

The median age for a woman's first marriage in the United States is 27.8-years-old. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the median age for a man is 29.7-years-old.

The overall percentage of people 15 and older who are married is 47.5 percent. The U.S. Census Bureau also reports 2.1 million marriages took place in 2014 (The latest numbers available).

Valentine's Day Related Cities:

Rose City, Texas

Romeo, Colorado

Valentine, Nebraska

Loveland, Ohio

Lovelady, Texas

Rose Hill Acres, Texas

