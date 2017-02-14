Brooklyn High teacher placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct

A Brooklyn High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of misconduct.

According a press release from the school on Monday Feb. 13, an anonymous source brought a concern to the school district's attention alleging a BHS teacher may have engaged in misconduct. Administration immediately launched an investigation into the allegations, speaking with various parties who may have information related to the underlying allegations.

After the district did an initial investigation, officials notified Brooklyn police one day after the allegation was made.

Brooklyn police are investigating to see whether the allegations rise to the level of criminal conduct. Police said their department had received information on possible inappropriate conduct between a high school employee and Brooklyn students.

The school district has placed the teacher on administrative leave.

A hearing process could take up to 60 days.

