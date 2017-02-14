Kevin Love out for six weeks after knee surgery

Cavaliers forward and 2017 NBA All-Star Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee Tuesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek with Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic present.

Love will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation and his return to play is estimated at approximately six weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Following Monday's practice, coach Tyronn Lue said he's "definitely concerned" about Love, who recently missed games with back spasms. At the time Lue said he didn't know if Love's back and knee issues are related or if he'll have to skip this weekend's All-Star game.

Love's injury complicates things for the Cavs, who seem to have found a rhythm following a 7-8 January. Cleveland has won five of six and leads the Eastern Conference by 2½ games over Boston.

Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds.

