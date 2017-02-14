Missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl has been found safe

***UPDATE 5:00 p.m. 2/14/17***

Police said Mariehona was found safe at a friend's home on Kempton Road. She was released to her parents.

***ORIGINAL***



Police are trying to find 12-year-old Mariehona Spraggins. Mariehona left her home on Saturday, Feb. 11 and was reported missing on Feb. 13.

Investigators said she was seen by friends of the family in the area of East 93rd Street and Yale Avenue, when she was approached she ran away.

Mariehona is described as:

Black female

5'2" 120 lbs.

Brown eyes

Currently has her hair dyed green, was last seen wearing it in a ponytail.

Last known clothing description is a blue jean jacket, blue jeans and a peach colored shirt

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mariehona is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 216-623-5500 or call 911.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.