Case of Lakewood man charged with murdering his wife will go to grand jury

Jason White, the 38-year-old man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, appeared in court Tuesday.

White is charged with aggravated murder in the Feb. 7 incident. His bond was set at $1 million.

White's father called 911 around 9 a.m. after his son texted him, telling him to come to the house and pick up his granddaughter.

The grandfather said when he got to the home in the 12000 block of Plover Street, he saw his daughter-in-law, 36-year-old Stacy White, lying on a bed in the basement with a sheet over her.

The couple's 3-year-old daughter was not injured. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her and pay for the victim's funeral expenses.

The case will now go directly to grand jury.

