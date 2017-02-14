He's Baaack! Grady Sizemore returns to the Cleveland Indians

Grady Sizemore is back on the Cleveland Indians payroll.

The OF joined the team Tuesday as a player development advisor. He will also assist majors/minors staff this spring and be special asst. during season, according to the Indians front office.

Grady Sizemore has joined us as a player development advisor!



Will assist majors/minors staff this spring & be special asst. during season. pic.twitter.com/84tm2YiJeA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 14, 2017

The three-time American League All-Star (2006-08) and is the only player in the 111-year history of the Indians to amass 200 career doubles, 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases.

His 53 doubles during the 2006 season are the 3rd highest single-season total in club history.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.