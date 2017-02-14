He's Baaack! Grady Sizemore returns to the Cleveland Indians - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Grady Sizemore is back on the Cleveland Indians payroll. 

The OF joined the team Tuesday as a player development advisor. He will also assist majors/minors staff this spring and be special asst. during season, according to the Indians front office. 

The three-time American League All-Star (2006-08) and is the only player in the 111-year history of the Indians to amass 200 career doubles, 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases. 

His 53 doubles during the 2006 season are the 3rd highest single-season total in club history.

