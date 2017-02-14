Cleveland start-up working on a device to help save lives in an emergency situation (Source: WOIO)

Being quick to diagnose is critical in emergency medicine. Speed without accuracy does not help patient care.

A Cleveland startup is developing a product they believe combines speed, simplicity, low cost and accuracy. At Apollo Medical Devices they are working on a portable device that will analyze a patient’s blood in five minutes.

In some cases it can take up to two hours to get that information from a lab.

Apollo's chief technology officer Punkaj Ahuja explains the process.

“The patient's finger would be pricked, the sample would be placed on the cartridge, it would flow to each of the sensors and placed into the analyzer,” Ahuja said.

Five minutes later, Ahuja believes your doctor would be better prepared to save your life. The Apollo group expects to have the analyzer in a clinical trial this year.

“We're really marketing this first where speed matters the most and time matters the most in an E.R. setting, in an ICU setting, where the physician really needs to act on the blood test result,” Ahuja said.

Apollo received a key patent in 2014 for their proprietary platform technology and just recently received a $225,000 National Science Foundation Innovation gr ant.

“It's really about saving lives, improving patient care and patient experience as well as instead of having a large needle, doing it really quickly with just a finger prick,” Ahuja said.

Ahuja was quick to praise the Health Tech Corridor and C.W.R.U. for help with funding and advisers. With a clinical trial coming soon, Apollo hopes to have their product on the market in 2018.

