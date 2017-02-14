FBI on the hunt for bandits after rash of bank robberies in Cleveland area

A rash of bank robberies have occurred in Cleveland and surrounding cities in the past month and most of them are still unsolved.

Presently, the FBI is looking for numerous men who have robbed 15 banks since January.

Monday, four banks were robbed, two within minutes of one another. The first happened around around 11 a.m. at the Citizens Bank at 4300 Clark Avenue. Then at 11:15 a.m. the PNC bank at 1939 W. 25th was hit.

3 things to do to stay safe during a bank robbery

Vicki Anderson, with the local FBI office says there’s no rhyme or reason to the banks these robbers are targeting. They are not avoiding ones with security guards.

"One of the banks had a security guard that was 6’9” and they pepper sprayed him," she said.

There are currently 15 unsolved bank robberies, several of which are connected to the same crews or individuals. Anderson says they’re showing weapons and getting aggressive.

"We’re worried. The guys with the long guns, the AK 47’s, they grabbed the bank manager by the throat, pulled her out of her office and made her get down on the lobby floor. The next time they robbed, they fired a shot in the bank,” she said.

Here is a list of the unsolved robberies:

Luckily no one has been injured in any of the robberies and all remain under investigation.

If you have any information call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or the respective police department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.