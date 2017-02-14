Woman accused of helping boyfriend fatally stab step-father appears in court

Courtney Heckman, the 23-year-old woman who is accused of helping her boyfriend, 32-year-old Timothy Bene, stab his step-father to death in Strongsville, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Bene and Heckman were arrested on Feb. 7. Police say Bene killed his step-father, 50-year-old Dean Vastartis, on Friday, Feb. 3, at his home on Sprague Road.

Heckman's bond was set at $1 million. Her case will now go to grand jury.

