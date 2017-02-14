Two injured in North Randall apartment fire

Two people are recovering at a local hospital, after being hurt in an apartment fire.

Crews were called to the Randall Park Apartments on Warrensville Center Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they also rescued several people from their balconies.

Fire Lt. Jim Browns says the fire started in a third floor unit. Nobody was home in that apartment.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping out residents who need a place to stay.

