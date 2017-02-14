Man killed in Cleveland Shooting on Olivet Avenue

A man is dead after a shooting in Cleveland on Monday.

Officers responded to the 10800 block of Olivet Avenue around 3:50 p.m. for shots fired and a man down.

The victim was found down in a driveway, he was unresponsive. Investigators administered first aid until the arrival of EMS.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

Further investigation revealed the victim was seen walking in the area with three other men and observed in a physical altercation with one of the men.

The victim was seen running from the group and one of the males fired multiple gunshots in his direction. The three males fled the area on foot.

No arrests have been made.

